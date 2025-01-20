WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The People vs. GCW 2025 Results

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

The People vs. GCW event was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19, 2025, crowning a new GCW World Champion. Here are the results:

Scramble Kick-Off Match: Manders def. Marcus Mathers, Fuego del Sol, Mr. Danger, Rich Swann & Blake Christian

Kick-Off Rumble: PCO won, eliminating Shane Mercer last and destroyed the TNA Digital Media Title with a sledgehammer.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale praised the crowd for their support, emphasizing GCW's return to Hammerstein.

GCW Ultraviolent Championship & Extreme Championship Unification DLC Match: Matt Tremont def. Maki Itoh, Matthew Justice, John Wayne Murdoch, Brandon Kirk, Dr. Redacted, Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita

GCW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: EFFY def. Allie Katch via ref stoppage due to injury. Mance Warner attacked EFFY post-match.

Amazing Red, Grim Reefer & Homicide def. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Violence Is Forever

Steel Cage Match: Charles Mason def. Richard Holliday

Sidney Akeem def. Hijo del Vikingo

Los Desperados def. Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri

Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett def. Tom Pestock

Megan Bayne def. Atticus Cogar after Sawyer Wreck used a Taser on Cogar

Joey Janela def. Masato Tanaka

Matt Cardona issued an open challenge, defeating Tommy Invincible and then Microman before losing to Jimmy Lloyd.

GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. Mance Warner

Some event highlights include:

Doomsday device double foot stomp from the Gahbage Daddies!

Charles Mason stopped Richard Holliday in a steel cage match.

Super Crazy executed a backflip off the balcony.

Tom Pestock made his GCW and Bloodsport debut.

EFFY celebrated winning the GCW World Championship.


