The People vs. GCW 2025 Results

The People vs. GCW event was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19, 2025, crowning a new GCW World Champion. Here are the results:
Scramble Kick-Off Match: Manders def. Marcus Mathers, Fuego del Sol, Mr. Danger, Rich Swann & Blake Christian
Kick-Off Rumble: PCO won, eliminating Shane Mercer last and destroyed the TNA Digital Media Title with a sledgehammer.
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale praised the crowd for their support, emphasizing GCW's return to Hammerstein.
GCW Ultraviolent Championship & Extreme Championship Unification DLC Match: Matt Tremont def. Maki Itoh, Matthew Justice, John Wayne Murdoch, Brandon Kirk, Dr. Redacted, Drew Parker & Rina Yamashita
GCW World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: EFFY def. Allie Katch via ref stoppage due to injury. Mance Warner attacked EFFY post-match.
Amazing Red, Grim Reefer & Homicide def. Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen
GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Violence Is Forever
Steel Cage Match: Charles Mason def. Richard Holliday
Sidney Akeem def. Hijo del Vikingo
Los Desperados def. Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri
Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett def. Tom Pestock
Megan Bayne def. Atticus Cogar after Sawyer Wreck used a Taser on Cogar
Joey Janela def. Masato Tanaka
Matt Cardona issued an open challenge, defeating Tommy Invincible and then Microman before losing to Jimmy Lloyd.
GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. Mance Warner
Some event highlights include:
Doomsday device double foot stomp from the Gahbage Daddies!
Charles Mason stopped Richard Holliday in a steel cage match.
Super Crazy executed a backflip off the balcony.
Tom Pestock made his GCW and Bloodsport debut.
EFFY celebrated winning the GCW World Championship.
