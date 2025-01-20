WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tom Pestock Debuts in First Post-WWE Match at The People vs. GCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

Tom Pestock Debuts in First Post-WWE Match at The People vs. GCW

Tom Pestock, also known as Baron Corbin, made his highly anticipated GCW debut at The People vs. GCW, held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th. Pestock faced Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match.

The action began with both wrestlers trading holds, showcasing their equal skill. Pestock targeted Barnett’s leg but struggled to maintain a clear advantage. Barnett executed a back suplex, followed by trapping Pestock in an ankle lock. However, Pestock quickly rebounded with his own suplex.

As the match progressed, Barnett delivered a series of pounding blows, while Pestock retaliated with powerful strikes and multiple suplexes. Unfortunately, Barnett again caught Pestock in an ankle lock, leading to Pestock's submission after he tapped out.

The crowd responded with chants of “Please come back!” marking a significant moment in Pestock's career as this was his first match outside the WWE, following his free agency commencement on January 1st.

Source: fightful.com
