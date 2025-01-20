Tom Pestock Debuts in First Post-WWE Match at The People vs. GCW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tom Pestock, also known as Baron Corbin, made his highly anticipated GCW debut at The People vs. GCW, held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th. Pestock faced Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match.

The action began with both wrestlers trading holds, showcasing their equal skill. Pestock targeted Barnett’s leg but struggled to maintain a clear advantage. Barnett executed a back suplex, followed by trapping Pestock in an ankle lock. However, Pestock quickly rebounded with his own suplex.

As the match progressed, Barnett delivered a series of pounding blows, while Pestock retaliated with powerful strikes and multiple suplexes. Unfortunately, Barnett again caught Pestock in an ankle lock, leading to Pestock's submission after he tapped out.

The crowd responded with chants of “Please come back!” marking a significant moment in Pestock's career as this was his first match outside the WWE, following his free agency commencement on January 1st.