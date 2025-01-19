Joe Hendry Defeats Nic Nemeth in Main Event of TNA Genesis to Capture TNA World Title

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In the main event of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to finally achieve his goal of winning the TNA World Championship.

Will @joehendry achieve his goal and capture the TNA World Championship, or will @NicTNemeth prove why he’s Champion?! Find out NOW at a SOLD OUT #TNAGenesis!



Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/F9xtbcB0hh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025