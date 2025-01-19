Joe Hendry Defeats Nic Nemeth in Main Event of TNA Genesis to Capture TNA World Title

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the main event of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view, Joe Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth to finally achieve his goal of winning the TNA World Championship.
.@ryrynemnem is BANNED from ringside for the Main Event between @joehendry and @NicTNemeth for the TNA World Championship!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/JaEG1TcfBV
Will @joehendry achieve his goal and capture the TNA World Championship, or will @NicTNemeth prove why he’s Champion?! Find out NOW at a SOLD OUT #TNAGenesis!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/F9xtbcB0hh
Down goes @NicTNemeth! @joehendry— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/itCMjidkQw
HENDRYMANIA is taking over! @joehendry @NicTNemeth— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/VuEK7U5uaH
.@NicTNemeth counters with a Famouser! @joehendry— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/5QTmnJ1d6U
.@FrankieKazarian is ringside with the Call Your Shot Trophy, but @JCLayfield just CLOTHESLINED him straight to hell and took out @ryrynemnem on his way out!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/o0CmU6kKdW
.@joehendry KICKED OUT of Danger Zone! @NicTNemeth— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/OI5haxdrAY
#ANDNEW TNA World Champion @joehendry— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/aUSHNWwMqH
