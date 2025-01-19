WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Masha Slamovich Retains TNA Knockouts Title at Genesis, Gets Confronted by NXT's Cora Jade

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 19, 2025

TNA Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich successfully defended her championship against former champion Rosemary at tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view. After the match, Slamovich was confronted by WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade.

TNA Wrestling Genesis Results (01/19/2025)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view event: 1. TNA X Division Champion Moos [...]

— Caylon Knox Jan 19, 2025 08:46PM


