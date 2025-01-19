Masha Slamovich Retains TNA Knockouts Title at Genesis, Gets Confronted by NXT's Cora Jade

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
TNA Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich successfully defended her championship against former champion Rosemary at tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view. After the match, Slamovich was confronted by WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade.
.@WeAreRosemary BLINDS the TNA Knockouts World Champion with Green Mist! @mashaslamovich— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/smJk6oODGq
.@WeAreRosemary sent CRASHING through a table!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/0OtgQzjw5Y
SPEAR INTO THE TACKS! @WeAreRosemary @mashaslamovich— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/aCxQ6PQJAh
OMG It's JANICE! @WeAreRosemary @mashaslamovich— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/drnoSARehs
.@mashaslamovich is OUT! @WeAreRosemary— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/CA5jvvnmMz
#ANDSTILL TNA Knockouts World Champion@mashaslamovich— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/ok6Mg0nFfg
.@WWENXT's @CoraJadeWWE has CROSSED THE LINE!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/GQSlZX80Ii
⚡ TNA Wrestling Genesis Results (01/19/2025)
The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view event: 1. TNA X Division Champion Moos [...]— Caylon Knox Jan 19, 2025 08:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com