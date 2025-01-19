WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Set to be Defended on TNA iMPACT!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
It has been announced that on this upcoming Thursday's edition of TNA iMPACT!, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line, as NXT's Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend against TNA's Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.
BREAKING: @WWEFrazer and @Axiom_WWE will defend the @WWENXT Tag Team titles against @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz THIS THURSDAY LIVE on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/g8IEmZcWUu— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
