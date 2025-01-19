WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Tag Team Titles Set to be Defended on TNA iMPACT!

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 19, 2025

It has been announced that on this upcoming Thursday's edition of TNA iMPACT!, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line, as NXT's Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend against TNA's Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.


