Matt & Jeff Hardy Retain TNA Tag Team Titles Against The Rascalz at Genesis

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 19, 2025

Matt & Jeff Hardy Retain TNA Tag Team Titles Against The Rascalz at Genesis

In the sixth match of tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view, the legendary duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully retained the TNA World Tag Team Championships against the team of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.


