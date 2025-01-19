Matt & Jeff Hardy Retain TNA Tag Team Titles Against The Rascalz at Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the sixth match of tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view, the legendary duo of Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully retained the TNA World Tag Team Championships against the team of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz.
The Hardys and The Rascalz are set to clash in a DREAM MATCH at #TNAGenesis!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/FfRbs6PI0U
HOLD THE PHONE! The @WWENXT Tag Team Champions are at TNA Genesis! @Axiom_WWE @WWEFrazer— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/mobnstDaAV
The energy in the room is ELECTRIC! @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @ZacharyWentz @TheTreyMiguel— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/CrlK1n3oY2
The Rascalz inadvertently took out Fraxiom! @ZacharyWentz @TheTreyMiguel @WWEFrazer @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/Ckk5zq7hJ5
.@TheTreyMiguel digs down deep and kicks out of a Twist of Fate! @JEFFHARDYBRAND— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/q4kchvAcm4
#ANDSTILL TNA World Tag Team Champions@MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB pic.twitter.com/Tbz3l0U2sl
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com