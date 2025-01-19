WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mike Santana Defeats Josh Alexander in "I Quit" Match at TNA Genesis

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 19, 2025

Mike Santana Defeats Josh Alexander in "I Quit" Match at TNA Genesis

In the fifth match of tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view, Mike Santana defeated former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander in an "I Quit" Match.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #tna genesis #nxt #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91290/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π