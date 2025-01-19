Mike Santana Defeats Josh Alexander in "I Quit" Match at TNA Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the fifth match of tonight's TNA Genesis pay-per-view, Mike Santana defeated former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander in an "I Quit" Match.
.@Santana_Proud and @Walking_Weapon go head to head in a I Quit match RIGHT NOW at #TNAGenesis!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Santana_Proud takes @Walking_Weapon off his feet with a Dive!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Santana_Proud REFUSES to say the words "I Quit"— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Walking_Weapon disrespects @Santana_Proud by hitting Three Amigos!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Santana_Proud sent crashing through a table but he STILL won't quit! @Walking_Weapon— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Santana_Proud is INSANE! @Walking_Weapon— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Santana_Proud is ALIVE... SOMEHOW after a C4 Spike! @Walking_Weapon— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

Hands tied behind his back, @Walking_Weapon gets DESTROYED with a Cannon Ball! @Santana_Proud— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

.@Walking_Weapon faces @Santana_Proud like a man and then QUITS TNA!?— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025

