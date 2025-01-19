Dani Luna & Jody Threat Retain Knockouts Tag Titles Against Ash & Heather by Elegance at Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the third match of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view event, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Dani Luna and Jody Threat successfully retained their championships against Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance (also known as Heather Reckless).
.@Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless look to detrone Spitfire! The TNA Knockouts Tag Team titles are on the line RIGHT NOW at #TNAGenesis!
.@Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless SHUTS DOWN @DaniLuna_pro!
It's about to get WILD! In comes @JodyThreat!
An ELEGANT combo from @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless!
WOAH!! @JodyThreat @Heathereckless
#ANDSTILL TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions@JodyThreat & @DaniLuna_pro
