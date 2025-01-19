Eric Young & Steve Maclin Defeat Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards at TNA Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the second match of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view, the team of Eric Young and Steve Maclin defeated Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards of The System.
.@SteveMaclin and @TheEricYoung hit the ring, saving @The_Ace_Austin before turning their fury on their TNA Genesis opponents @Myers_Wrestling and @TheEddieEdwards!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/Biz82rxEvL
.@TheEricYoung is ON FIRE!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/PCTA5U9zx6
.@MrsAIPAlisha sticks her nose where it doesn't belong AGAIN! @SteveMaclin @TheEricYoung @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/VYki1l6h7S
The duo of Eric Young & Steve Maclin defy the odds to beat the System.#TNAGenesis pic.twitter.com/yHiCDn3tsi— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) January 20, 2025
