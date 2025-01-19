Moose Successfully Retains TNA X Division Title Against Ace Austin at TNA Genesis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
In the opening bout of tonight's TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view, TNA X Division Champion Moose successfully retained his title against former three-time X Division Champion Ace Austin.
.@TheMooseNation has arrived with the a NEW X Division Championship!
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33
.@TheMooseNation gets dropped with Suplex on the floor! @The_Ace_Austin
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33
DEVASTATING Chokeslam! @TheMooseNation @The_Ace_Austin
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33
#ANDSTILL TNA X Division Champion@TheMooseNation
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFReSB
