WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Mick Foley Hints at Returning for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Mick Foley Hints at Returning for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

Mick Foley, who hasn't competed in WWE for years, may make a comeback at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. In a recent YouTube video, he shared his impressive weight-loss journey, celebrating a loss of over 100 lbs.

At the video's conclusion, Foley hinted at entering the match, stating, “I wouldn’t say I’m not entering the Royal Rumble.” Despite later claiming he wouldn’t participate, a phone call from Triple H left viewers in suspense.

Foley has entered five Royal Rumble matches, notably lasting 19 minutes and 21 seconds in 1998, where he appeared in three forms: Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Several WWE Superstars, including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre, have already declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble.


Tags: #wwe #mick foley #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91284/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π