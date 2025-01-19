Mick Foley Hints at Returning for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mick Foley, who hasn't competed in WWE for years, may make a comeback at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. In a recent YouTube video, he shared his impressive weight-loss journey, celebrating a loss of over 100 lbs.

At the video's conclusion, Foley hinted at entering the match, stating, “I wouldn’t say I’m not entering the Royal Rumble.” Despite later claiming he wouldn’t participate, a phone call from Triple H left viewers in suspense.

Foley has entered five Royal Rumble matches, notably lasting 19 minutes and 21 seconds in 1998, where he appeared in three forms: Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. Several WWE Superstars, including John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre, have already declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble.