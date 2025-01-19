Tomohiro Ishii Suffers Minor Injury at AEW Collision

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tomohiro Ishii sustained an injury during last Thursday’s AEW Collision match against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, but it's not considered serious, according to Dave Meltzer. Ishii seemed to injure his left ankle or calf after taking a flapjack from Okada early in the match, which is reported to be unscripted.

Meltzer reassured fans, stating that Ishii is “fine,” emphasizing that he typically downplays injury seriousness. The title match ran just over eight minutes, surprising some viewers given Ishii's recent 30-minute draw with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

This match marked Okada's ninth successful title defense, as he approaches one year as champion, while Ishii, at 49, is still seeking his first AEW singles victory (0-11).