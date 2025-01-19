WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tomohiro Ishii Suffers Minor Injury at AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Tomohiro Ishii sustained an injury during last Thursday’s AEW Collision match against Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, but it's not considered serious, according to Dave Meltzer. Ishii seemed to injure his left ankle or calf after taking a flapjack from Okada early in the match, which is reported to be unscripted.

Meltzer reassured fans, stating that Ishii is “fine,” emphasizing that he typically downplays injury seriousness. The title match ran just over eight minutes, surprising some viewers given Ishii's recent 30-minute draw with Gabe Kidd at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

This match marked Okada's ninth successful title defense, as he approaches one year as champion, while Ishii, at 49, is still seeking his first AEW singles victory (0-11).

AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Results For January 18, 2025

Results provided by wrestlingheadlines.com AEW Collision “Maximum Carnage”  From the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cinc [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 18, 2025 11:33PM


