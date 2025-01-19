WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Hits Highest Viewership Numbers on ITV in Recent Memory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Fightful Select reports significant viewership updates for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on ITV in the UK. Last week’s Dynamite achieved 113,000 viewers, marking the third-best live audience in over two years.

The prior week, Dynamite attracted 139,000 viewers, the second-best audience in a year after seven days of viewing. These figures were shared with AEW by ITV.

Moreover, viewership data from two weeks ago placed AEW in the Top 5 rankings for the network’s audience over the past year. Internal discussions indicate this period is among the hottest for AEW’s UK viewership, following the promotion's broadcast deal extension with ITV through 2025.

Lineups for AEW Dynamite (1/22) and AEW Collision (1/25)

Next week’s AEW Dynamite on January 22 features three matches and a face-off segment: - Cope vs. PAC - Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2025 06:58AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #itv uk #ratings

