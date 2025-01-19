News for TNA Genesis 2025: Opening Match and NXT Involvement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

PWInsider reveals that the opening match at TNA Genesis 2025 will feature Moose facing Ace Austin for the X-Division Championship.

Furthermore, WWE NXT talents are set to make appearances during the event. This comes after WWE's announcement of a multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling, building on their collaboration established last year. Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich was present in a recent WWE NXT broadcast.

TNA also hinted at an NXT presence in an earlier promotional video. TNA Genesis is being held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, and will be streamed live on pay-per-view.