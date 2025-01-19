WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya Names Liv Morgan as Her Favorite Women's Wrestler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Natalya Names Liv Morgan as Her Favorite Women's Wrestler

Natalya is a huge admirer of WWE's current women's division and specifically highlights Liv Morgan as her favorite wrestler to watch. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, she discussed the vibrant era of women's wrestling in WWE.

On the current era of women’s wrestlers in WWE, Natalya expressed: “You know, I just love watching the women perform. I watched Iyo [Sky] and Lyra [Valkyria] last week for the Women’s Intercontinental title tournament. Of course, like, I wanted to make it out of the first round of the tournament, but it’s not my time. But to me, like, I think the story is all in the chase. But then when I was watching Iyo and Lyra, I was backstage in Gorilla watching it, I was like, ‘Oh I want to wrestle Lyra, I want to wrestle Iyo.'

When asked about her current favorite, she said, “Liv Morgan. I think she’s one of my favorite people right now to watch — guys and girls — because she literally took an opportunity that WWE gave her, they met her halfway, but she was ready, she stayed ready. I saw Liv spend her days off in the [Hart] Dungeon.”


