Lince Dorado Excited to Teach and Embrace 'Lucha Lit' After WWE NXT Return

Lince Dorado has officially returned to WWE as a coach for NXT after competing at a live event on January 17th. This comes after his release in 2021. Dorado has stayed active on the indies and served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2023.

Following his return, he expressed his excitement on Twitter, calling it a “lucha lit” night and stating, “We are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only!” His Twitter bio now reflects his new role: “Professional luchador/Coach @WWE @NXT.” He shared, “It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT. Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit; this one is for the homies.”

Previously, Dorado was part of Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik.