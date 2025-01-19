Lince Dorado Excited to Teach and Embrace 'Lucha Lit' After WWE NXT Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Lince Dorado has officially returned to WWE as a coach for NXT after competing at a live event on January 17th. This comes after his release in 2021. Dorado has stayed active on the indies and served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2023.
Following his return, he expressed his excitement on Twitter, calling it a “lucha lit” night and stating, “We are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only!” His Twitter bio now reflects his new role: “Professional luchador/Coach @WWE @NXT.” He shared, “It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT. Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit; this one is for the homies.”
Previously, Dorado was part of Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik.
It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT we are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only! Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit this one is for the homies pic.twitter.com/aWgreJWRME— “Lucha Lit” Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) January 18, 2025
⚡ WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Announced for NXT Atlanta Event
The next Women’s Tag Team title match is set. Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend their titles against Jakara Jackson & Lash Leg [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2025 07:31AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com