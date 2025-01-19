WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lince Dorado Excited to Teach and Embrace 'Lucha Lit' After WWE NXT Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Lince Dorado has officially returned to WWE as a coach for NXT after competing at a live event on January 17th. This comes after his release in 2021. Dorado has stayed active on the indies and served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center in 2023.

Following his return, he expressed his excitement on Twitter, calling it a “lucha lit” night and stating, “We are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only!” His Twitter bio now reflects his new role: “Professional luchador/Coach @WWE @NXT.” He shared, “It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT. Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit; this one is for the homies.”

Previously, Dorado was part of Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik.

