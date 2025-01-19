WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tom Pestock Prepares for First Match Post-WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Former WWE star Tom Pestock, known as Baron Corbin, has shared a message as he returns to the ring after his WWE exit. In November 2024, WWE chose not to renew Pestock’s contract, concluding his twelve-year tenure.

Pestock's first match since leaving WWE will take place on Sunday, January 19, at GCW’s The People Vs GCW show, where he faces Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match.

Sharing a photo from his plane seat on Twitter, Pestock expressed his excitement:

Headed to NYC for GCW at the epic Hammerstein Ballroom for a Bloodsport match! Let’s roll! Protect your neck

This marks Pestock's first bout since the October 18, 2024, WWE SmackDown taping, where he won against Giovanni Vinci in a dark match. His last televised appearance was on August 30, alongside Apollo Crews, in a losing effort against Angel & Berto.


