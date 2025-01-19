WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Genesis 2025 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

TNA Wrestling's final pay-per-view event of the year, Genesis, will electrify fans tonight at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The stacked card features a thrilling lineup of matches, headlined by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending his title against Joe Hendry in a highly anticipated main event.

Other marquee bouts include Jordynne Grace taking on Tessa Blanchard in a battle of Knockouts and the TNA Tag Team Champions, Matt & Jeff Hardy, defending their titles against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel).

The action kicks off with the main card at 8 PM ET, available on the TNA+ app, Triller, YouTube, cable, and satellite pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the event for $39.99. Stay tuned for updates and newsworthy moments, including potential title changes. Here's the final card for tonight's Genesis:

Main Card

- TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

- Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

- Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

- TNA Tag Team Championship Match: Matt & Jeff Hardy (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

- I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

- Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

Pre-Show

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #genesis

