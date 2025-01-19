Final Card For Tonight’s TNA Genesis 2025 PPV

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling's final pay-per-view event of the year, Genesis, will electrify fans tonight at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The stacked card features a thrilling lineup of matches, headlined by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defending his title against Joe Hendry in a highly anticipated main event.

Other marquee bouts include Jordynne Grace taking on Tessa Blanchard in a battle of Knockouts and the TNA Tag Team Champions, Matt & Jeff Hardy, defending their titles against The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel).

The action kicks off with the main card at 8 PM ET, available on the TNA+ app, Triller, YouTube, cable, and satellite pay-per-view. Fans can purchase the event for $39.99. Stay tuned for updates and newsworthy moments, including potential title changes. Here's the final card for tonight's Genesis:

Main Card

- TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

- Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Rosemary

- Jordynne Grace vs. Tessa Blanchard

- TNA Tag Team Championship Match: Matt & Jeff Hardy (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel)

- TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Ace Austin

- I Quit Match: Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

- TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. Ash by Elegance & Heather by Elegance

- Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Steve Maclin & Eric Young

Pre-Show

- Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater