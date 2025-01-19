Brooke Hogan Welcomes Twins

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, has welcomed twins into the world! She announced the joyful news via an Instagram post, sharing her excitement and gratitude.

In the heartfelt caption, she wrote:

“So… just been staying off socials cooking these two cuties.💙Oliver Andrew Oleksy + Molly Gene Oleksy 🩷 Born Jan 15, 2025. Our hearts have been made whole by the arrival of these two sweet souls we get to love. God is good.”

Brooke has been living a quieter life in Tennessee with her husband, hockey player Steven Oleksy, whom she married in 2022.

The couple is overjoyed, and fans have been quick to shower them with congratulations.

Outside of her personal life, Brooke has had a notable history in the public eye. She appeared in WWE in 2006 during her father’s feud with Randy Orton and was a key part of Hogan Knows Best, a reality show that aired from 2005-2007. She later joined TNA from 2012-2013, where she participated in an on-screen romance storyline with Bully Ray.

Brooke previously shared her reasons for not attending her father’s wedding to Sky Daily, explaining her perspective on Instagram.

Congratulations to Brooke and Steven on the arrival of Oliver and Molly!