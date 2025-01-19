Kevin Owens Discusses Bond with Steve Corino and Their Matching Tattoos

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin Owens opens up about his strong relationship with Steve Corino and their matching tattoo that symbolizes their bond. Both were part of the S.C.U.M faction in Ring of Honor, where Corino was also a significant mentor to Owens.

Speaking in a recent WWE Tattooed interview, Owens said about his 'LIVE' tattoo, “I got this tattoo that says 'LIVE.' Because the E is backward, some people say 'EVIL.' A lot of people get this one, and they ask me first if it's okay, and I'm always happy to say, 'Yeah, sure, go ahead.' This one resonates with a lot of people.” He also shared that he got this tattoo alongside Corino, who has the same design, which represents their faction in Ring of Honor.

Reflecting on their journey, Owens stated, “He's my mentor. He brought me to Japan for the first time. We wrestled each other in 2004. He came to Ring of Honor where I was working full-time and immediately as soon as he showed up, I'm like, he's got to be with me. My last match in Ring of Honor was against him. Couldn't have been against anybody else.”

Although they don't communicate as frequently due to life's demands, Owens affirmed, “There's absolutely a lifelong bond for sure.”

He also touched on his decision to wait until achieving a certain level of success in wrestling before getting tattoos.