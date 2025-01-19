Ethan Page Invites John Cena to WWE NXT During Retirement Tour

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following the beginning of his farewell tour, WWE star Ethan Page has extended an invitation to John Cena to visit NXT. Cena made his return on the January 6 Netflix premiere of WWE Raw, marking his first appearance since Money In The Bank and announcing his participation in the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble Match, with the goal of becoming a 17-time world champion.

During Cena's last extended run, he briefly appeared on WWE NXT, where he interacted with Bron Breakker in October 2023. On Busted Open Radio, Page expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

“I’ve shared the ring with [Bully], I’ve shared the ring with many Hall of Famers, many big names, many legends, many of the most dangerous men in professional wrestling.”

“John Cena on this retirement tour, stop by NXT, pal. I’ll look you dead in the eyes. We can do something.”

He emphasized his confidence in facing any competitor:

“There is not a single living, breathing wrestler that would make me feel anything other than excitement for the opportunity to take their spot and their money.”

Cena is scheduled to compete in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, alongside stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and more.