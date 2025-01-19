WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results - January 18, 2025: Giulia Retains NXT Women’s Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida, featuring Giulia in the main event. Here are the full results from the show:

- Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon

- Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis

- Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey

- Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks

- Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen

- OTM fought Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to a double DQ

- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer

- Battle Royal for Title Shot: Wren Sinclair def. 14 other women

- Gallus def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair

Source: 411mania.com
