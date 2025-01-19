WWE NXT Live Event Results - January 18, 2025: Giulia Retains NXT Women’s Title

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE held an NXT live event on Saturday in Melbourne, Florida, featuring Giulia in the main event. Here are the full results from the show:
- Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino def. Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon
- Cutler James def. Harlem Lewis
- Lainey Reid def. Kendall Grey
- Josh Black & Dion Lennox def. Drake Morreaux & Drake Starks
- Joe Coffey def. Brooks Jensen
- OTM fought Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura to a double DQ
- Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson def. Kelani Jordan & Stephanie Vaquer
- Battle Royal for Title Shot: Wren Sinclair def. 14 other women
- Gallus def. Wes Lee & Tyson DuPont
-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Giulia def. Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair
