WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Nic Nemeth on TNA-WWE Partnership: No NXT Return Expected

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Nic Nemeth on TNA-WWE Partnership: No NXT Return Expected

Nic Nemeth shares his thoughts on the new TNA-WWE partnership and his future. Recently, WWE and TNA have announced a collaboration allowing both rosters to interact on their programming, prompting questions about Nemeth's plans after leaving WWE for TNA.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Nemeth humorously noted how WWE seems 'obsessed' with him, joking about late-night texts from the company. He expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

"It's like they're obsessed with me. God, it's another text from WWE at 2 in the morning. You up? I'm always up. I don't sleep. No, it's funny. I think it's cool. I get to keep saying, guys, I tried to do a clean break here. Now in the middle of the night, you're driving past my house like, leave me alone. What a fantastic partnership for both sides here, because TNA up and coming WWE, this global dominant billionaire company. It's like, here we go. We're going to help each other out. We're going to make it better for fans. Then behind the scenes, we're going to make it better for both companies. What a huge win. I think it's fantastic. I have no unfinished business in NXT, if that's what you're asking. Like, hey, wouldn't it be cool if you went to NXT? Like, for what? I was already the champ. Can I win two championships there? Can I hold two of them up? The cool part is it does open the door for Rumble appearances, for a Raw, for a SmackDown, for an impact, a live impact on a Thursday. Maybe someone shows up. Maybe Tuesday night at NXT. Maybe this Sunday at Genesis, someone walks out and you go, are you kidding me? So if you're going to announce that partnership, let's get rocking and rolling. It's going to be good for everybody. Most importantly, the fans."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #tna #nic nemeth #tna wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91271/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π