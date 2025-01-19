Nic Nemeth on TNA-WWE Partnership: No NXT Return Expected

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nic Nemeth shares his thoughts on the new TNA-WWE partnership and his future. Recently, WWE and TNA have announced a collaboration allowing both rosters to interact on their programming, prompting questions about Nemeth's plans after leaving WWE for TNA.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Nemeth humorously noted how WWE seems 'obsessed' with him, joking about late-night texts from the company. He expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

"It's like they're obsessed with me. God, it's another text from WWE at 2 in the morning. You up? I'm always up. I don't sleep. No, it's funny. I think it's cool. I get to keep saying, guys, I tried to do a clean break here. Now in the middle of the night, you're driving past my house like, leave me alone. What a fantastic partnership for both sides here, because TNA up and coming WWE, this global dominant billionaire company. It's like, here we go. We're going to help each other out. We're going to make it better for fans. Then behind the scenes, we're going to make it better for both companies. What a huge win. I think it's fantastic. I have no unfinished business in NXT, if that's what you're asking. Like, hey, wouldn't it be cool if you went to NXT? Like, for what? I was already the champ. Can I win two championships there? Can I hold two of them up? The cool part is it does open the door for Rumble appearances, for a Raw, for a SmackDown, for an impact, a live impact on a Thursday. Maybe someone shows up. Maybe Tuesday night at NXT. Maybe this Sunday at Genesis, someone walks out and you go, are you kidding me? So if you're going to announce that partnership, let's get rocking and rolling. It's going to be good for everybody. Most importantly, the fans."