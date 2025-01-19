Christopher Daniels Expresses Gratitude for Backstage Role in AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Christopher Daniels reflects on his influential role in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). As the head of talent relations and a former EVP during Kenny Omega's hiatus, he has balanced his responsibilities with an active wrestling career.

In a conversation with Copper Age Gold at GalaxyCon, Daniels shared how he embraced his backstage role. "Well, I was very fortunate. When AEW first came around, we knew that there was going to be a lot of people. We were building something from the ground up. So at the very beginning, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson told Tony Khan that they wanted me to be the head of talent relations because they felt like I had the respect of all the wrestlers that we would probably engage with over the course of building the roster. So that was part of the transition for me from going into the ring to behind the scenes. Since that time I've become a producer. I've been very fortunate enough to work with a lot of the best wrestlers on the roster now. So it's been very fun to have some of the most talented wrestlers on our roster come to me for advice and ideas. It means a lot to me that I have their respect for that respect in that way as well."

Furthermore, Daniels reflected on notable matches from his in-ring career in the same interview.