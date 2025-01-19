JBL Reflects on WWE's Spinner Title Introduction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

JBL, former WWE Champion, has shared a surprising perspective on the spinner belt introduced by John Cena in 2005. While on-screen, he opposed the design, he revealed on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast that his true feelings were different.

“I had no problem with it, storyline-wise. Of course, my character had massive problems with it, being the traditional guy now,” JBL explained. He acknowledged the shift from the Attitude Era to a G-rated audience, stating, “Everything changes, and Cena was so popular... I thought it was perfectly fine.”

JBL still has the WWE Championship belt he held, which debuted in 2002. He is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from Dallas, Texas, airing on Netflix.