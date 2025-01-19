WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

JBL Reflects on WWE's Spinner Title Introduction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

JBL Reflects on WWE's Spinner Title Introduction

JBL, former WWE Champion, has shared a surprising perspective on the spinner belt introduced by John Cena in 2005. While on-screen, he opposed the design, he revealed on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast that his true feelings were different.

“I had no problem with it, storyline-wise. Of course, my character had massive problems with it, being the traditional guy now,” JBL explained. He acknowledged the shift from the Attitude Era to a G-rated audience, stating, “Everything changes, and Cena was so popular... I thought it was perfectly fine.”

JBL still has the WWE Championship belt he held, which debuted in 2002. He is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW from Dallas, Texas, airing on Netflix.


Tags: #wwe #john cena #jbl #wwe championship

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91268/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π