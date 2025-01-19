WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks and Mike Santana Deliver Powerful Promos at House of Glory’s ‘Watch The Throne’

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks appeared at Friday night’s House of Glory ‘Watch The Throne’ event in Chicago, Illinois, where he headlined against Mike Santana for the HOG Championship. The match concluded in disqualification following interference from Charles Mason and the Cold Blooded Killers.

Despite the interference, Starks and Santana united to fend them off. Afterward, Santana praised Starks, saying, “When you’re finally able to go out on your own and do your damn thing, this guy’s a bonafide superstar.” He then handed the microphone to Starks, who addressed the crowd with an impassioned promo.

Expressing gratitude to fans, Starks said:
“Every time I grab this, I somehow get in trouble, so I’m not going to leave this to any distortionary interpretation. So, I’m gonna say it as plainly as this, I cannot thank each and every one of you. From reading your messages, asking if I’m mentally okay, asking if I’m good, checking on me. You don’t know me from ****, but that’s the thing about this wrestling ****, is that hey, it don’t matter. We’re all a part of one thing, right? I have loved wrestling since I was seven. I told my mom I would buy her a house off of this, and God damn it, I have done that, and I am close to giving her anything else that she wants.”

Reflecting on his journey, he added:
“I don’t take anything easy. I take it the hard way. I take things the way that I want to. If the road ain’t paved with cement, guess what? I guess I’m putting on my construction hat, and I’m going to work. If you thought that I was somebody less than a year ago, guess what? You’re sadly mistaken because I have evolved to a man four years from today, and that’s saying something because a lot of y’all, a lot of y’all have not seen anything yet from me. With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I tell you this, I’m gonna stay Absolute ’til I D-I-E. You heard? And you best believe that I’m gonna make sure I make a quick trip back here to Chicago.”

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
