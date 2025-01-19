Lineups for AEW Dynamite (1/22) and AEW Collision (1/25)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Next week’s AEW Dynamite on January 22 features three matches and a face-off segment:
- Cope vs. PAC
- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart
- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
Additionally, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will meet face-to-face following their encounters with The Don Callis Family. Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max from Knoxville, TN.
On January 25, AEW Collision in Jacksonville will showcase:
- Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
- The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews
- Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face
⚡ AEW Tag Team Splits After Tensions Rise
Saturday's Maximum Carnage’s episode of Collision, an AEW tag team officially disbanded following months of speculation. The Acclaimed [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2025 06:56AM
