Lineups for AEW Dynamite (1/22) and AEW Collision (1/25)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

Next week’s AEW Dynamite on January 22 features three matches and a face-off segment:

- Cope vs. PAC

- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Additionally, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will meet face-to-face following their encounters with The Don Callis Family. Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max from Knoxville, TN.

On January 25, AEW Collision in Jacksonville will showcase:

- Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang vs. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

- The Gates of Agony vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews

- Mariah May and Toni Storm face-to-face

AEW Tag Team Splits After Tensions Rise

Saturday's Maximum Carnage’s episode of Collision, an AEW tag team officially disbanded following months of speculation. The Acclaimed [...]

Source: ewrestlingnews.com
