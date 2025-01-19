AEW Tag Team Splits After Tensions Rise

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Saturday's Maximum Carnage’s episode of Collision, an AEW tag team officially disbanded following months of speculation. The Acclaimed have experienced mounting tension, with Max Caster's increasingly selfish behavior frustrating Anthony Bowens.

During the episode, Caster confronted Bowens to address their differences, citing Bowens’ failure to recognize him as the Best Wrestler Alive. Bowens retaliated by labeling Caster an 'arrogant, cocky, selfish edgelord piece of shit'.

Billy Gunn made a surprise return to mediate the conflict, but Caster dismissed him, noting that all his former teams had disintegrated, including his own sons. He then gave Bowens an ultimatum to choose between him and Gunn.

When Caster attempted a scissor gesture with Bowens, Bowens reacted with a middle finger, signaling his support for Gunn instead. Caster declared that the Acclaimed was officially over, claiming leadership before leaving as Bowens and Gunn scissored.

Is this truly the end of The Acclaimed?