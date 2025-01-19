WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Thanks Christopher Daniels After AEW Collision Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

In what many believe to be his final match, Christopher Daniels faced Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match on AEW Collision. Though Daniels lost, he received heartfelt thanks from AEW President Tony Khan on social media following the event.

Page secured victory with a Deadeye onto a chair and finished Daniels with a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head. After the match, he honored Daniels by executing his signature move, the Angels Wings.

Fightful reports that this match marks the end of Daniels' remarkable 31-year career!

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #christopher daniels #tony khan

