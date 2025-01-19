Tony Khan Thanks Christopher Daniels After AEW Collision Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

In what many believe to be his final match, Christopher Daniels faced Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match on AEW Collision. Though Daniels lost, he received heartfelt thanks from AEW President Tony Khan on social media following the event.

Page secured victory with a Deadeye onto a chair and finished Daniels with a Buckshot Lariat to the back of the head. After the match, he honored Daniels by executing his signature move, the Angels Wings.

Fightful reports that this match marks the end of Daniels' remarkable 31-year career!