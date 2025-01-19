WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
In Loving Memory of James Donnelly (1981 - 2025)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of James Donnelly, a cherished member of the WrestlingNewsSource.com community. James was not only a dedicated moderator but also a friend to countless members of our wrestling family.

Through his work on our platform, James demonstrated unwavering commitment, fairness, and a passion for fostering a welcoming platform for fans worldwide. His contributions helped shape the spirit of our community, and his positive impact made a difference. 

Beyond his role as a moderator, James had an incredible ability to connect with people, forming genuine friendships over the last 19 years of WNS, and I know many are shocked to hear he recently passed. His kindness, humor, and love for wrestling brought joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

James's ashes will be laid to rest alongside his mother and father, with further details to be shared soon.

His friends and family plan to sell some of his cherished wrestling memorabilia to help cover funeral expenses. Additional information about this and the funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

Rest in peace, James. You will be deeply missed. Thank you for everything.

1981 - 2025

Ben Kerin 
WNS Director & Co-Founder


