AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Results For January 18, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Results provided by wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Collision “Maximum Carnage”

From the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinatti, Ohio! Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Nigel McGuinness are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels

Page drops Daniels with a right hand and then throws him outside the ring. Page blasts Daniels in the face with the corner of the chair and Daniels is busted open already. Page heads underneath the ring and finds a strand of barbed wire, proceeding to rake it across the face of Daniels. Now Page uses it as a whip and tries to saw through Daniels mouth! Commercial time. Back from break and Page wraps a chair around the head of Daniels! Daniels is busted open bad and Page lays him out on a table on the outside of the ring. Page runs off the apron with a double stomp! The table doesn’t break at first and that’s even worse, but it does under the weight. The count is on and Daniels is up by 8. Page finds a barbed wire board underneath the ring and sets it up on a table in the ring. Page thinks about a superplex but Daniels counters with a sit-out uranage.. through the barbed wire and the table! Page gets up by the ten count and clotheslines Daniels over the top and to the ramp. Back body drop sends Daniels back in the ring and Page takes to his face with the barbed wire and wraps the barbed wire around his arm. Buckshot by Page but Daniels ducks! Complete Shot by Daniels right into the Koji Clutch! Page uses the barbed wire across the eyes of Daniels. Page wants the Deadeye but Daniels counters into Angel’s Wings! Uranage by Daniels! BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER. Daniels puts the barbed wire board on Page’s chest… BEST. MOONSAULT. EVER! Page somehow gets back to his feet by the eight count. Both guys trade right hands but Page gets the upper hand. Tombstone on a chair by Page! Deadeye by Page. Buckshot to the back of the head of Daniels! Page stands over Daniels as the referee counts… 7.. 8.. 9.. 10. This one is over.

Winner: Hangman Page

After the match, Page returns to the ring to hit another Angel’s Wings and Daniels is stretchered out.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Toni Storm to the ring. Storm says her dreams are finally coming true, and she’s going to the building where she saw her first wrestling show. Storm says Mariah May is the best in the business today, but she hasn’t had a chance to introduce herself yet. Toni Storm says both her and Schiavone are Tony’s… ya know what that means? IT’S TONI TIME!

Match #2. Trios Match: The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Ankle pick by Moriarty and a kick to the head and an enziguiri by Cole. Quick tags as Kyle and Roddy suplex Moriarty on Bravo. Dean pulls Kyle out from under the ring and hits a stunner over the apron before Bravo drops a knee. Back from break and Kyle gets a hot tag to Cole. Cole clears the ring with back elbows and a superkick to Bravo. Usigaroshi by Cole gets two. Dean ducks the Panama Sunrise but eats a superkick and a brainbuster on the knee for two. Roddy gets the tag and lights everyone up with chops. Running knee in the corner and a back suplex into a facebuster for two. Running knee off the apron by Kyle to Dean. Panama Sunrise to Moriarty. High/Low aka Total Elimination version 2.0 to Bravo and this one is over.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

Shane Taylor hits the ring and lays out The Undisputed Kingdom before jawing with Matt Menard, and Daniel Garcia comes out and clears the ring of STP, before back suplexing Taylor. Weird segment here.

Will Ospreay tells Alicia Atout that he didn’t try to help Kenny Omega, he just wanted to get his hands on Kyle Fletcher

Match #3. Murder Machines vs. Top Flight

Murder Machines attack. Big boot into a German suplex to Darius. Hammer throw by Cage but a Pele kick off the rebound by Darius and a hot tag. Springboard but Archer catches him, however he gets free and elbows him almost to his knees. Archer misses a corner charge as Dante flips over the apron and springboards back in the ring with cannonball. Discus lariat by Cage and a Black Hole Slam by Archer. EVERYBODY DIES. Chokebomb (?) finishes this one.

Winners: The Murder Machines

Action Andretti walks out and Lio Rush attacks Top Flight from behind.

Lexy Nair is with the Learning Tree. Jericho says he’s spilled a lot of blood with Jon Moxley, but tonight they’re on the same side.

Lexy Nair is back with Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard. The Undisputed Kingdom show up and say they want some competition and they are trying to prove they’re the best trio. Garcia says if he wants competition, they know a guy. Daddy Magic says they’re calling the new father, Angelo Parker!

Max Caster is here and he wants to clear the air with Anthony Bowens. Bowens hits the ring and he says that they’ve been lying for five years and Caster is an egomaniacal piece of shit! Caster says wait, and he pulls out a trademark for the greatest wrestler alive trademark. Bowens says he’s got everything necessary to be a world champion, but here’s Daddy Ass.

Daddy Ass says it’s time to figure this stuff out. Caster cuts him off and says The Acclaimed have been the best since day one, and everything that Billy Gunn has touched has broken up, including his own sons. That pisses Billy off and then Caster makes him choose between the two of them. Bowens flips Caster off and sides with Billy Gunn. Caster says it’s everyone’s fault but his own and without Caster, everyone sucks.

Match #4. AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Okada bails several times early and Ishii has had enough, following Okada outsides and throwing him into the guard rail, before shoulder blocking him to the floor. Commercial time. Back from commercial and Ishii brings Okada in with a superplex. Two count. Okada had worked on Ishii’s ankle during the commercial, and Ishii can’t powerbomb Okada, as he counters with the Air Raid Crash neckbreaker. Body slam by Okada and a lazy elbow drop from the top. Rainmaker pose BUT F U INSTEAD. Ishii grabs the finger and gives him one back. Ishii evades a dropkick but eats a Michinoku Driver. Ishii counters a Rainmaker with a lariat of his own. Ishii hits the ropes but walks into a dropkick. Headbutt by Ishii but a forearm drops him. Ishii it up and eats a lariat. FIGHTING SPIRIT. Sliding lariat by Ishii! Two count. Okada escapes a brainbuster and dropkicks Ishii square in the back. Okada rolls to the outside and grabs the ring bell. The referee stops Okada from using the bell and instead, Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but kicks Ishii low. NOW he hits the Rainmaker.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Kazuchika Okada

Match #5. Dustin Rhodes vs. Adam Priest

Priest negates a handshake and gets arm dragged. Right hands in the corner by Dustin. The referee blocks Shattered Dreams and Priest attacks Dustin from behind. Clotheslines by Dustin right into the CrossRhodes and then the Curtain Call.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Match #6. Julia Hart vs. Harley Cameron

Cameron got misted last week and her eyes are showing the effect. High kick by Cameron and a quick one count. Drop toe hold by Hart sends Cameron over the middle rope and Hart goes to the eyes. Commercial break. Back from break and Cameron is going to the body with some knees. Fireman’s carry but Hart elbows her way out and locks in a standing Iron Octopus in the center of the ring. Hart misses a corner charge but superkicks Cameron and follows up with a clothesline and a running back elbow. DDT by Hart. Jawbreaker by Cameron and Soul Food! Cameron gets pulled into the top turnbuckle face-first and Hart follows up with a clothesline to the back of the head. Hartless is locked in and Cameron taps.

Winner: Julia Hart

Backstage, The Learning Tree have apparently taken out Hobbs with a baseball bat.

Match #7. 12-Man Tag: RatedFTR, The OutRunners, vs. The Learning Tree & The Death Riders

The match quickly breaks down into a huge brawl and it forces us to a commercial break. Big Bill is putting the boots to Dax as we come back from break. Jericho gets the tag and Bill holds him for some chops. Body slam by Jericho and he goes to tag Moxley.. who finally accepts the tag. Piledriver by Moxley and a tag to Yuta. Vertical suplex gets two. Yuta posts Dax but misses the Busaiku Knee and gets German suplexed. Bill gets the tag but he too misses a corner charge. Cope and Jericho get the tag and Cope delivers a few shoulder blocks and forearms. Edgeocution to Jericho but Cope can’t get his hands on Moxley. Cope wants the spear but he runs into a Code Breaker! Both guys are down. Turbo Floyd gets the tag and lays in some right hands to everyone, and the crowd loves it. Jericho gets body slammed and then Magnum gets slammed on Jericho. Then Keith gets slammed on him. Double bicep elbow drops but Claudio clotheslines them both. Cash sends Claudio over the top Yuta with an Olympic Slam to Cash. Dax with a DDT to Yuta. Cutter by Moxley to Dax. Thesz Press by Cope and some ground and pound, before clotheslining Moxley over the top rope. Shatter Machine to Bill! Moxley goes to the eyes of Cope on the ramp but Cope counters with an implant DDT. Cope prepares to spear Moxley but Pac cuts him off with a big boot. HE DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE. THEY’RE TRYING TO MURDER COPE TO THEY PUT A BAG OVER HIS HEAD. Cash with a cannonball takes everyone out and the fight is everywhere now. The OutRunners and The Learning Tree are left, but here’s Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs gets the tag and clotheslines everyone. Avalanche to both Keith and Jericho. Double shoulder block. Bill and Hobbs face off! MEAT FEST 2K25. Bill tries to choke slam Hobbs but Hobbs breaks the grip. Bill gets dumped over the top and Jericho comes off the top with an axe handle. Total Recall to Jericho! Keith tries to hit Hobbs with the belt but Hobbs catches it and clotheslines him. Spinebuster! One, two, three.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs, RatedFTR, & The OutRunners