Oba Femi Offers Guidance for WWE’s NIL Recruits

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

WWE actively scouts talent to enhance their skills through the Next In Line (NIL) Program. One standout recruit is NXT World Champion Oba Femi, who discussed the program in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Takedown.

Femi emphasized that the NIL Program equips recruits with knowledge about the wrestling business. He stated, “It helps to know about the magic. It was like, now I’m here, so let’s find out how the trick is done. I was like, okay, now I’m here. How do I do it?” He also reflected on the importance of opportunities and consistency in achieving success: “They’ve thrown me so many opportunities, and I’m proud to say that I’ve delivered on every single one of them.”

For new recruits, Femi advises them to focus on their strengths while improving weaknesses: “Show your strengths. A lot of people try to balance it all on day one. No, show them what you can do. Work on what you can’t.” He highlights that consistent performance is key, saying, “Nobody cares [about] the reason you didn’t deliver… Do what you know.”

Femi is proud to serve as a role model for fellow recruits, inspiring them to realize their dreams can be fulfilled: “I get to be the example. I get to be the mold, the prototype, the one who made it.”

Source: wrestlezone.com
