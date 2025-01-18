Adam Copeland Discusses Ageism and Renewed Vitality at AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Adam Copeland, known as Cope, expressed gratitude that his age isn’t an issue in his wrestling career while speaking with Stephen Brunt on Up Close. He shared how AEW has provided him a much-needed revitalization.



“It’s felt like a new lease on life, going to AEW,” Adam Copeland stated. “It really has for a lot of performers too, where, you know, ageism is a thing. And it’s really a thing in our industry, and the interesting thing with our industry is that as you get older, you get better. Because you have more knowledge, because you’ve felt more audiences, because you’ve been in these positions.”



He continued, “So nothing really throws you. Mentally, I’m better than I ever was, and that can be the challenge is physically keeping up with the mental.” Copeland praised Tony Khan, AEW's owner, for treating wrestling as an art form and for honoring veterans like Sting. He added, “You let him ride off into the sunset. He deserves that. That’s what I love about AEW.” Copeland also mentioned the incredible talent of younger wrestlers like Will Ospreay, emphasizing the fun environment at AEW.