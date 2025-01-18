Lince Dorado Comments After Surprise WWE Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A released WWE star has reacted to his unexpected comeback at an NXT live event on January 17.

After being released in November 2021, Lince Dorado made a surprise return during the NXT Live Event in Citrus Springs, FL, facing off against NXT talent Josh Black and winning his match.

In his post-match comments on Twitter, Dorado shared a picture of a 205 Live jacket, stating:

It was a #luchalit night at #NXTCitrusSprings @WWENXT we are going to make the best of it this time around! Positive vibes only! Can’t wait to teach and get #luchalit this one is for the homies

While Dorado indicates he’s back with WWE, his contractual status remains unconfirmed. Updates will follow if/when they come. Dorado previously competed for WWE from 2016 to 2021, becoming a staple of the cruiserweight division in the mid to late 2010s.

Since leaving WWE, he has wrestled for various promotions including AEW, CMLL, and MLW. His last recorded match was on December 21 in CZW against Rich Swann.