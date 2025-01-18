WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Shares Why He Wishes for More Time in the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

Jeff Jarrett, known as "The Last Outlaw," is poised for one final chapter in his wrestling career, aiming for the AEW World Title. With nearly 40 years in the business and over 2000 matches under his belt, Jarrett shared his thoughts on The Bobby Bones Show.

At 57, he stated, "This may sound crazy...I wish I could wrestle more because wrestling every three weeks or once a month has me focused on recovery and treatments. The lactic acid build-up is rough. I hate to admit it, but it is really rough."

Despite feeling the wear of his extensive career, Jarrett declared, "I'm not riding off into the sunset. I'll be around professional wrestling. I want one last shot at gold, to go out with a bang, but I'm not ready to be done with it, at all." Recently, he confronted MJF on AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage. However, he mentioned having minimal creative input in his current role.

Tags: #aew #jeff jarrett

