Paul Heyman's Introduction Honors His Late Father

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

During a recent interview with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Wise Man Paul Heyman opened up about the inspiration behind his iconic introduction and how it serves as a heartfelt tribute to his late father. Heyman shared personal anecdotes that shed light on the deeper meaning behind his signature style, offering fans a glimpse into the roots of his legendary on-screen persona.

“Well, the ‘ladies and gentlemen’ comes from my father introducing himself to a jury, but also comes from news conferences,” Heyman explained. “‘Ladies and gentlemen, my name is detective this guy, and this is the crime that I’ve been in charge of investigating.’ So it’s always, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, my name is,’ so I always thought, well okay, if I’m going to do public speaking, I should always assume that nobody knows who I am and this is the first time.”

Heyman also spoke about his time as Brock Lesnar’s advocate and how his approach paid homage to his father’s career and demeanor. “When I was Brock’s advocate, that was a tribute to my father because my father would press and press, and a judge would finally say, calm down, calm down. My father would say, ‘Your honor, I’m just an advocate.’”

These touching insights reveal the personal significance behind Heyman’s trademark delivery.


