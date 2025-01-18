WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Seeks One Last Match Against John Cena

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

JBL is eager for one final match with John Cena before he retires. As 2023 marks Cena’s last year in wrestling, JBL, who has been a significant figure during Cena’s career, expressed his desire for another encounter.

Cena’s first world title victory came against JBL at WrestleMania 21, and they've faced off multiple times for the WWE title. In a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL reflected on Cena's career nearing its end and said, “Of course. Yeah, because I think the world of John and I was so happy that I was part of John's formative career. I, again, I don't take any credit for anything. John did. John would be exactly where he is now with or without me. I'm just glad that I was one of the ones that was there at the start. But John's such a great guy. I mean, everything about him... it's just amazing. It's not going to happen, by the way. There's no absolutely zero talk of it.”

Despite this, JBL remains active in the US independent circuit, recently recreating a classic moment where he hit Hornswoggle with a trash can.


