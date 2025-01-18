Christopher Daniels Highlights Memorable Matches from His Career

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Christopher Daniels reflects on standout matches throughout his career. Notable battles include a highly regarded triple threat match with Samoa Joe and AJ Styles in TNA. In a recent interview at GalaxyCon, Daniels shared his thoughts on these memorable encounters.

“Well, honestly, I was talking about this at one of the panels today. It's almost 20 years old, but the three-way match with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, it's by far one of the most talked about matches that people come up to me and mention in my career. Like by far, head and shoulders above everything else. That's the match people talk about when they come to see me. So, I like to be remembered for a match like that with two guys like Joe and AJ who are two of the greatest wrestlers to ever walk the planet. It's a big deal to me. I mean, I feel like people also remember the three-way matchup with Bryan Danielson and Low-Ki at the very first Ring of Honor show, winning the world title from Adam Cole in 2017. Those are some of the moments that I feel like people remember and connect with.”

Daniels is scheduled to face Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch on the January 18th edition of AEW Collision.