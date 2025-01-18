WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Reflects on Alleged Tensions Between Pat Patterson and Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on his podcast, Grilling JR, about the dynamics between Pat Patterson and Triple H during a time of significant changes in WWE, particularly in the mid-2000s. He reflected on how the transition of power and influence within the company may have played a role in any perceived tension between the two.

Discussing the relationship between Patterson and Triple H, Ross commented: “If they had issues behind the scenes, Conrad, they were minor. There were changes afloat. Things are changing right before our very eyes. Where Pat was Vince’s confidant for years and years — booking, working with talent, working out finishes, things of that nature — Pat kind of got nudged aside, and Hunter started doing a lot of that. So that was a change that Pat had to adapt to. I thought that he adapted very well. Because he was always complaining about being tired and the stress and all this stuff. So it seemed like Hunter being there in the position he was in, where he could keep Vince fit with ideas and things of that nature and observations was a pretty good deal for Pat. So I don’t think — if they had issues, they were professional-based. Nothing was personal in that respect. They didn’t hate each other, and they seem to get along okay.”

Ross also took a moment to highlight the contributions of Jackie Moore, emphasizing her impact both inside and outside the ring. He shared: “And then we had these wrestling women like Jackie Moore, so underrated. She was as good as we had, period. And then she just did a great job of working with those other ladies. And it wasn’t just in the ring, it was in the locker room, and talking to them, critiquing, suggesting, and all that stuff.”


Tags: #wwe #paul levesque #triple h #pat patterson #jim ross #jackie more

