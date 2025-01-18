Jim Ross Comments on Corey Graves' WWE Situation

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

On Monday night, WWE announcer Corey Graves shared an update regarding his status after returning to the NXT brand. He mentioned he would have “a lot to say” on the January 14th, 2025 episode of WWE NXT but did not appear, and his posts were subsequently deleted.

During his podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross discussed the matter, reflecting on how he has experienced similar situations. He recalled a line from 'The Sopranos' where Tony Soprano addressed life choices, noting, “This is the life we chose.” Although he sympathized with Graves feeling left behind, Ross emphasized the popularity of Pat McAfee's platform versus Graves' skills.

“How many times has that happened to me? [Co-host Conrad Thompson says several.] Yes, and here I am, jolly, happy, healthy as an old horse, and I got nothing to bitch about. It’s just part of the…I remember this classic line from ‘The Sopranos,’ where Tony was talking to his cousin Tony. Cousin Tony, he wanted to start a massage parlor, a legit therapeutic massage parlor. He just got out of prison, was trying to get his life started, but he needed some extra cash. Extra cash came in the form of a hit. He started complaining about that life, and this classic line from Tony Soprano was, ‘This is the life we chose.’ That is very synonymous with some issues in wrestling that many of us have gone through. So I feel badly that he feels like he’s been left behind, and maybe he has. Would you trade Pat McAfee and his broadcast platform for Corey Graves? I wouldn’t, to be honest with you, and Corey Graves is more learned, and has a better skillset in terms of his internal knowledge than Pat McAfee, but Pat McAfee’s got a platform that reaches from border to border. He’s got a huge footprint. I applaud Pat McAfee for his entrepreneurship and his promotional instincts. So it’s a good deal. I wish he wasn’t unhappy, I’ll say that.”

JR further noted that incorporating Graves into a WrestleMania angle seemed unlikely due to the already high demands placed on the broadcast team.

“I’d be surprised if that happened. The responsibilities of the broadcast team and broadcasters like Pat, who doesn’t have years of experience, he’s still getting his footing but doing a hell of a job, it’s a load that day for the announcers. It’s a crazy world, so that day is not the day you want to be adding new projects in a skillset that you’re not totally first in.”