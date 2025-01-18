Two Matches Set for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two matches have been confirmed for WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 24. LA Knight will clash with Tama Tonga from The Bloodline following their confrontation last week. After Knight and Jacob Fatu's brawl, Tonga intervened, prompting Braun Strowman to make the save. This sets the stage for Knight vs. Tonga and Strowman vs. Fatu at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, the Motor City Machine Guns will face Pretty Deadly. MCMG secured a win over Los Garza in their last match, even with Pretty Deadly attempting to interfere. Pretty Deadly continues their comical attempts to aid DIY for a title shot but faced criticism from Tommaso Ciampa during the previous episode.

The confirmed matches for WWE SmackDown on January 24 include:

- LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

- Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)