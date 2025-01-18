Charlotte Flair's Return Teased with New Vignette; Roxanne Perez Makes Surprise SmackDown Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Roxanne Perez made a notable appearance on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the WWE Women’s Title match between Tiffany Stratton and Bayley, Perez was spotted sitting among the crowd as the show’s main event unfolded.

At one point, Bayley engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Perez. However, the former NXT Women’s Champion refrained from any physical involvement in the bout.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive interview after the event, Perez shared her reasons for attending SmackDown, stating:

“Everyone knows that I’m such a huge, huge fan of Bayley, so I was just so excited to come out here and have a front-row seat to watch her fail miserably, which she did [laughs].”

Perez continued, hinting at lingering tensions between the two:

“I always thought that I was the big fan, but it seems like she’s actually mine since she wants to show up at my show and stick her nose in my business. So yeah, Bayley. Come on down. Come back, and maybe this time around, I can give you some notes on how to be a champion since I don’t think you got it anymore.”

In addition to Perez’s appearance, this week’s SmackDown featured an exciting new vignette teasing the return of Charlotte Flair. The video highlighted Charlotte’s lavish lifestyle and celebrated her remarkable accomplishments throughout her WWE career.

As of now, no official date has been announced for Flair’s in-ring return.