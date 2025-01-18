Braun Strowman Makes Return on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Braun Strowman made a return during the January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. In a chaotic scene, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes mid-match. Solo Sikoa, who hadn’t been seen since losing to Roman Reigns, appeared but left without comment.

Fatu delivered a fiery message, indicating he was just getting started when LA Knight interrupted, attacking Fatu and Tonga from behind. Outnumbered, Knight was on the verge of defeat until Strowman came to the rescue, evening the odds. After a brief confrontation with Fatu, Tonga pulled his partner away, leaving Strowman and Knight standing tall.

Strowman's absence was notable, as he had been sidelined since a December 27th attack by The Bloodline, compounded by a severe bout of flu that caused him to lose over 30 pounds. Previously, he missed time due to a torn groin injury suffered on September 30th.