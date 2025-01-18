WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Braun Strowman Makes Return on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

Braun Strowman Makes Return on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman made a return during the January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown. In a chaotic scene, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes mid-match. Solo Sikoa, who hadn’t been seen since losing to Roman Reigns, appeared but left without comment.

Fatu delivered a fiery message, indicating he was just getting started when LA Knight interrupted, attacking Fatu and Tonga from behind. Outnumbered, Knight was on the verge of defeat until Strowman came to the rescue, evening the odds. After a brief confrontation with Fatu, Tonga pulled his partner away, leaving Strowman and Knight standing tall.

Strowman's absence was notable, as he had been sidelined since a December 27th attack by The Bloodline, compounded by a severe bout of flu that caused him to lose over 30 pounds. Previously, he missed time due to a torn groin injury suffered on September 30th.

Triple H Shares Behind-The-Scenes Video of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga's WWE SmackDown Entrance

Triple H offers a glimpse into his creative process with a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media on January 17. The video showcases [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2025 04:18PM

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #braun strowman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/91239/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π