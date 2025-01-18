WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Revealing the Unused WCW Logo from 1999 Rebrand

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

A long-hidden WCW logo from their 1999 rebrand has surfaced on Twitter. In April 1999, WCW unveiled a new logo, prompting significant criticism for its design. Many fans believed the classic WCW logo, simply displaying the three letters side by side, was iconic and didn’t require change.

The rebranded logo, however, flattened the W’s and made the C taller and thinner, resulting in a design that many felt did not resemble the initials “WCW,” which left many perplexed. Notably, Eric Bischoff, who led the company during the rebranding, shared his discontent with the change. The logo’s lack of clarity led to the use of the full company name in commercials.

An old box of WCW company records has revealed this unused logo design.

Tags: #wwe #wcw

