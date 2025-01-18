WWE Legend Victoria Spotted at SmackDown Broadcast

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE star Victoria attended WWE SmackDown, where fans caught a glimpse of the legendary wrestler during the broadcast.

Lilian Garcia shared the news on her Instagram stories, posting a photo with Victoria from the event. Victoria's on-screen appearance added excitement to the show for fans who remember her iconic career.

Victoria, a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, had a memorable run with WWE before departing in 2009. She later achieved great success as Tara in TNA, capturing the Knockouts Championship five times. In 2021, Victoria made a special one-off return to WWE, participating in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.