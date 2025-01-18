WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rey Mysterio Announces Entry for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance on the January 17th episode of WWE SmackDown in his hometown of San Diego. He declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match, reminiscing about his 2006 victory and championship win.

Mysterio acknowledged the competition this year, as top talents like Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Seth Rollins had also entered. He paid tribute to his late friend Eddie Guerrero, prompting fans to chant his name.

Kevin Owens interrupted, expressing respect for Mysterio while claiming to be the rightful WWE Champion. He challenged Mysterio to a match if he won the title. Mysterio corrected him, stating that Cody Rhodes currently held the championship, and likened Owens' delusions to those of his son, Dominik.

As tensions escalated, Owens attempted to attack Mysterio, resulting in a brief brawl before retreating. Nick Aldis later confirmed that Mysterio would face Owens later in the show.


