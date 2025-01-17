WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results - January 17th, 2025 - San Diego, CA

SmackDown comes to us from San Diego, California and on tonight's card we will see SmackDown's Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defend her gold against Bayley, Los Garza looks to take down Motor City Machine Guns, Nia Jax and Candice LeRae battle Bianca Belair and Naomi, Jimmy Uso and Carmelo Hayes go head to head, Solo Sikoa makes his return after losing to Roman Reigns, and more.

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett walk through the arena opening SmackDown. They discuss the line-up for tonight's card and talk to us about historic events that have happened at the venue.

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Jimmy Uso, and Carmelo Hayes are shown arriving to the arena.

Rey Mysterio's music hits and he makes his way to the ring to open SmackDown. Mysterio welcomes us to the home of the 6-1-9 and he says it feels great to be back home. He officially declares that he's entering the Royal Rumble. He says in 2006 he won the Rumble and became the champ at Wrestlemania 22. He says the competition is heavy this year and rattles off some names of the entrants. He says in 2006 he won the Rumble for a close friend - Kevin Owens interrupts Rey's segment. Owens apologizes for interrupting Mysterio and says he had to come out here as he just heard Mysterio says he's going to win the Rumble - he tells Mysterio that there is no one in this industry he respects more than Mysterio, but there is one thing left for Owens to accomplish is to step in the ring and have a match with Mysterio. Owens asks Mysterio to choose him as the champion to fight after he wins the Rumble. Mysterio tells Owens he isn't the champion and that Cody Rhodes is the champion right now but if and when the time comes and he gets to chose and if Owens is the champ he will definitely challenge Owens. Owens snaps on Mysterio for saying he's not a champ and Mysterio compares Owens to Dominik Mysterio. Owens attacks Mysterio but Mysterio is able to get the better of Owens.

Bianca Belair and Naomi talk backstage about any updates on who bashed up Jade Cargill. Belair apologizes for last week and Naomi tells Belair to wrap up her hair so the same thing doesn't happen.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio talks to Nick Aldis talk backstage and Aldis tells Mysterio he's got a match against Kevin Owens tonight. Cody Rhodes comes out of medical and apologizes to Mysterio for not coming out to help him. He tells Aldis he's got a clean bill of health and Aldis wants him to resign his match contract as he's made some changes. Rhodes says he'll only sign after Owens does.

Match 1: Nia Jax & Candice LeRae -vs- Bianca Belair & Naomi



Jax attacks Naomi off the bat and LeRae attacks Belair. Jax and Belair start the bout and Jax slams Belair down on the mat. LeRae tags in and Belair knocks her down with shoulder strikes and a vertical delayed suplex. Belair punches out LeRae and Belair gorilla presses LeRae and throws her onto Jax outside the ring. Belair throws LeRae back in the ring and LeRae cheap shots Belair and covers her for a two count. LeRae kicks Belair and tags Jax. Jax beats on Belair and mocks her braid and Belair beats Jax with her braid. Belair is sent outside the ring. LeRae is tagged in and she beats on Belair outside the ring. Back in the ring, Belair is covered for a near fall. LeRae slaps a body stretch submission on Belair in the middle of the ring. The two trade punches in the middle of the ring and LeRae covers for a two count. LeRae elbows Belair's back and chokes her up on the ropes. Belair rolls up LeRae for a near fall and LeRae gets on the middle rope and hits a cross body but Belair catches her. LeRae counters out and stops Belair from tagging using her hair to keep her away from Naomi. Jax beats up Naomi outside the ring and Belair rolls up LeRae for a two count in the ring. Jax is tagged in and she begins to clobber Belair and hits a Samoan Drop on Belair. Belair gets stopped on the top rope and Jax joins her up on the ropes and tries to slam Belair. Belair hits a top rope cross body on Jax. Naomi is tagged in and she kicks Jax and delivers a facebuster and covers for two. Naomi hits her split legged moonsault and LeRae breaks the pin. Belair is tagged back in, Jax takes out both Naomi and Belair. LeRae blind tags and Jax is speared by Belair. Belair goes for a springboard splash and LeRae takes out Belair with a basement dropkick. Jax splashes Belair and LeRae covers her for a two count. LeRae is launched into the turnbuckles and Belair slams down LeRae and covers for two. Jax accidentally leg drops on LeRae, Naomi is tagged in and she slams down LeRae and gets the win.



Winners: Bianca Belair & Naomi

Byron Saxton catches up with Bayley before the SmackDown. He discusses her upcoming match against Tiffany Stratton. She tells Saxton that this match means a lot to her. Bayley says her last title reign was cut short by Stratton so this night will be full circle for her and she's excited to beat Stratton as tonight, it's personal.

Backstage, Michin and B-Fab are chatting. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green come in and ask for a proper welcome. B-Fab gets in Green's face and says Niven is the reason Green is champ. B-Fab challenges Niven to a match tonight.

Jimmy Uso walks backstage and tells the San Diego crowd to get ready for his match.

Match 2: Jimmy Uso -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Hayes gets on the mic before the match and tells Uso that Uso is living in the shadow of his brother who is living in the shadow of Roman Reigns. He tells Uso he's going to show him why Melo don't Miss. Uso flips Melo into the ring and we get the bell and Uso starts with punches on Melo. Melo avoids a superkick and clobbers Uso on the ropes. Hayes proceeds with stomps on Uso and delivers some chops on Uso. Uso takes down Hayes with an over the shoulder neck breaker. Uso misses a running hip attack and Hayes is taken down on the apron. Hayes is suplexed on the apron and Uso suicide dives onto Hayes outside the ring. Hayes gets slammed into the ring post and the men head back in the ring. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline on Uso and hits a hip attack on Uso in the corner. Uso is covered for a near fall and Hayes starts with chops on Uso after the pinning attempt. Hayes hits some elbows and covers for a two count. He slaps Uso in a submission hold and Uso tries to break free but is taken back down onto the mat with the hold. Uso is slammed down and Hayes chops Uso in the corner. Both men are on the top turnbuckle, Uso knocks Hayes down and Uso misses Uso in the Wind. Hayes covers and Uso kicks out after a springboard DDT. Both men connect with a clotheslines and are laid out on the mat leading to both men almost pinning each other. Hayes hits a float over facebuster and covers for two. Hayes chops Uso and Uso hits a pop-up Samoan Drop on Hayes and covers for a two count. Uso goes for an Uso Splash but jumps into a First 48 from Hayes who covers Uso for a two count. Hayes goes for Nothing but Net but walks into a superkick. Uso covers Hayes for a two count. Hayes rolls up Uso for a two count and Uso comes back with a spear and Jacob Fatu shows up and Tama Tonga attacks Uso and we get the bell.



Winner by DQ: Jimmy Uso

After the match Fatu and Tonga beat up Jimmy Uso. Hayes tries to buddy up with Fatu and Tonga and Fatu takes down Hayes with a clothesline and they continue to beat down Uso.

Solo Sikoa's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring - Fatu and Tonga are still in the ring waiting for Sikoa. Fatu tells San Diego to shut up and to let Sikoa speak. The crowd won't stop booing do Sikoa drops the mic and leaves the ring. Fatu and Tonga looks on pissed at San Diego. Fatu grabs the mic again and calls out San Diego for the disrespect and hate and says even on our bad days we cannot touch him and that he doesn't give a damn about fan reaction. He says if you thought he was crazy before he's just getting started. LA Knight runs out and starts beating on both Tonga and Fatu. Fatu and Tonga start on Knight and this calls out Braun Strowman. Tonga tries to splash Strowman and he catches Tonga, tosses him and gets in the ring with Fatu. Before they can battle, Tonga pulls out Fatu. Knight and Strowman pace in the ring.

Backstage, Legado del Fantasma talk and Escobar talks to Los Garza about their match against the Motor City Machine Guns. He tells them this is their chance and to take the respect. Los Garza leaves to head to he ring and Escobar tells Elektra Lopez to go with them.

Match 3: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto) w/Elektra Lopez



Angel and Shelley start the bout and lock up. Shelley gets Angel in a headlock and they start taking each other down. Angel cheap shots Shelley and chops him against the ropes. Berto is tagged and they double team Shelley and cover him for a quick one count. Berto kicks Shelley and punches him in the center for the ring. Shelley powers back with chops of his own and tags in Sabin. They double team both Angela and Berto. Sabin gets Berto in a headlock in the middle of the ring and Berto powers out of it. Angel is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed. Angel gets Sabin on the top turnbuckle and clubs the back of his neck. Sabin gets hung up on the ropes and is kicked by Berto who is now the legal man. Sabin is kicked and hit in the corner and suplexed in the middle of the ring and covered for a near fall. Berto chokes Sabin on the ropes and Lopez and Angel slap him around too. Sabin punches Berto and tries tagging Shelley but can't. Berto kicks down Sabin and covers him for a near fall. Angel is tagged in and he kicks Sabin into the turnbuckles. Angel hits modified surfboard submission and stretches out Sabin who now fights his way out. Berto is tagged in and they double team Sabin and cover for a near fall. Shelley is tagged in and he unloads punches on Berto and takes out Angel. Sabin is tagged in and they get Berto tied up on the ropes and the pummel him in the corner and cover for a near fall. Shelley is tagged in and they double team Berto - MCMG put both members of Los Garza in figure four leg locks and Berto reaches the ropes. Shelley kicks Berto's legs and Lopez distracts Shelley allowing Berto to hit a spinebuster and cover Shelley for a two count. Los Garza double team MCMG and Angel covers Shelley for a two count. Berto is tagged in and they try to get the better on Shelley but Sabin comes in and takes out both members of Los Garza. Sabin hits a suicide dive on both men outside. Pretty Deadly runs out and distracts the ref, but MCMG hits Skull and Bones on Berto for the win.



Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Nick Aldis approaches Kevin Owens backstage and gives him the new contact to sign. Owens says he won't sign it until Rhodes signs it and leaves.

Match 4: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green -vs- B-Fab



B-Fab starts with kicks to Niven and then hits a spinning facebuster and covers Niven for a two count. Niven slams B-Fab and B-Fab avoids a splash and hits a float over DDT and covers Niven for a two count. B-Fab kicks Niven out of the ring, Green distracts B-Fab who takes down Green outside the ring. Niven attacks B-Fab as she enters the ring and hits the Piper Driver for the win.



Winner: Piper Niven

After the match, Niven and Green attack B-Fab. Michin runs down with a kendo stick and beats up Niven after Green leaves the ring.

Backstage, Rey Mysterio walks backstage heading to the ring for his match against Kevin Owens.

We get a video for the late Bob Uecker.

Byron Saxton talks to Tiffany Stratton backstage and she says she's made Tifftory instead of history. Stratton says she's the youngest Miss MiTB and she's the moment and doesn't have to create moments like Bayley does because right now it's Tiffy Time.

Match 5: Rey Mysterio -vs- Kevin Owens



The crowd jeers Owens and pops for Mysterio as the men circle each other. Owens gets Mysterio in the corner right off the bat and the breaks it. Owens gets Mysterio on the mat and Mysterio flips Owens off of him. 6-1-9 chants echo through the arena and Owens kicks Mysterio who comes at Owens with kicks and punches. Owens shoulder blocks Mysterio sending him out of the ring. Back in the ring, Mysterio tries for a roll up but Owens kicks out. Mysterio hits a float over hurricanrana on Owens and punches him against the ropes. Mysterio tries for another float over hurricanrana but Owens catches him and slams him down and hits a running senton on Mysterio. Mysterio is slammed into the ring post in the ring. Mysterio and Owens end up outside the ring and Owens beats on Mysterio outside the ring. Mysterio hits a head scissors off the apron sending Owens into the barricade. Back in the ring, Mysterio punches Owens in the corner. Mysterio gets punched out and knocked out of the ring. Owens throws Mysterio into the barricade and hits a senton from the apron onto Mysterio. Owens taunts Victoria who is in the crowd, and Mysterio's daughter. Mysterio is able to slam Owens into the barricade but Owens comes back and throws Mysterio into the steel steps. Owens covers Mysterio for a two count. Owens grounds Mysterio with a headlock in the center of the ring. Mysterio powers out but is slammed back onto the mat. Owens slams into the ring post and Msyterio takes him down from the top rope. Mysterio covers for a two count. Mysterio tries for a 6-1-9 but Owens kicks him instead. Mysterio hits a tornado DDT and covers for a near fall. Owens gets on the top rope and hits a frog splash on Mysterio and covers for a near fall. Owens punches Mysterio against the ropes and sets him up on the top turnbuckle. Owens attempts a superplex but Mysterio counters with a sunset flips off the top rope and then a sunset bomb and covers for two. Owens hits a stunner and Mysterio kicks out of the pin. Owens gets on the top rope and hits a swanton and Mysterio gets his knees up and then connects with 6-1-9. Mysterio gets tripped up on the ropes allowing Owens to hit a pop up powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens goes to shake hands with Mysterio but attacks him and goes to hit a package pilediver and Cody Rhodes runs down before he can and attacks Owens. Security and officials come down to break them up.

Pretty Deadly walk backstage and DIY come by and tell them they screwed up. Ciampa tells Pretty Deadly they're a joke and tells them to become men. Gargano tells them to get their act together and they believe in them and it's tough love. Apollo Crews sneaks up and tells them that DIY is stringing Pretty Deadly. Gargano comes back and beats up Crews.

A video package for Charlotte Flair plays.

Match 6 - WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) -vs- Bayley



Bayley comes out first and notices Roxanne Perez sitting in the crowd. The women are introduced by Lilian Garcia and we get the bell. The women lock up and Bayley gets Stratton in the corner and the hold is broken. Stratton gets Bayley on the mat and covers for a quick one. Bayley covers Stratton for a one count as well. Stratton is snapmared and she bounces back and shoulder checks Bayley. Bayley goes for a Bailey to Belly but Stratton counters out. Bayley hits a basement clothes lines and covers for a quick one. Stratton is sent outside the ring and Bayley goes out and gets Stratton back in the ring and covers for a two count. Bayley works on Stratton's arm. Bayley slams down Stratton and continues to work on her arm. Bayley covers Stratton and she kicks out. Bayley continues to work on Stratton's arm and Stratton is able to slam down Bayley. Stratton stretches out Bayley's arm on the ropes and kicks Bayley down. Stratton whips Bayley into the corner and covers for two. Stratton applies an arm hold on Bayley and Bayley fights out of it. Bayley gets Stratton out on the apron and trips her up on the ropes. Outside the ring, Bayley hits a dropkick on Stratton and Stratton avoids a second one and slams Bayley into the ring post and barricade. Back in the ring Stratton tries for a pin and Bayley kicks out. Stratton tries for a pin again, and Bayley kicks out. Stratton continues to work on Bayley's left arm and slams her again and covers for a two count. Stratton punches Bayley on the apron and Stratton trips Bayley on the apron. Stratton covers again for a two count and Bayley rolls out of the ring onto the apron again. Outside the ring, Stratton runs at Bayley who connects with an elbow on Stratton. Bayley covers Stratton in the ring for a near fall. The women trade punches and kicks in the middle of the ring. Stratton hits a clotheslines and gets caught on the ropes and sent outside the ring. Stratton decks Bayley and ties her up on the ring skirt. Stratton hits a few hip strikes on Bayley and Stratton goes for a suicide dive but is caught and Bayley hits a Bailey to Back suplex outside the ring. Both women roll into the ring but are worse for wear as they're laid out. Bayley punches Stratton and takes her down with clotheslines and a back suplex. Bayley kicks Stratton who is hanging on the ropes and covers her for a near fall. Bayley lays Stratton down across the turnbuckles and knees Strattons gut and covers her for a two count. Stratton hits a double stomp on Bayley and covers for a two count. Stratton gets on the top rope and Bayley meets her there and punches and hits a superplex on Stratton. She covers Stratton for a two count. Bayley gets on the top rope and Stratton clobbers her down. Stratton hits a swanton bomb, followed by a powerbomb for a near fall. Bayley rolls up Stratton for a two count and sends Stratton out of the ring. Bayley slams Stratton onto the announce table and then hits a suplex outside the ring. Bayley gets into Roxanne Perez's face and gets Stratton back in the ring. Bayley comes off the top rope and hits her flying elbow but Stratton kicks out. Stratton hits a Spinebuster on Bayley and covers for two. Bayley hits her Bailey to Back Suplex and Stratton kicks out of the pin. Stratton goes for her moonsault and Bayley stops her and slams her into the turnbuckle. Bayley hits a swinging backbreaker and covers for a two count. Stratton rolls up Bayley for a two count. Stratton hits an Alabama Slam and her moonsault for the win.



Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Tiffany Stratton