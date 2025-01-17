Nic Nemeth Discusses John Cena's Possible TNA Appearance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following the announcement of a multi-year partnership between TNA and WWE, Nic Nemeth shared his thoughts on the exciting possibility of John Cena making an appearance in TNA. The partnership allows for talent crossover, primarily highlighted for NXT, but leaves the door open for main roster interactions.

During an interview on SI’s The Takedown, Nemeth commented, "Yeah, it would be [special]. Absolutely. As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he’s done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in. He’s not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody’s probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone’s like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it’s the last one."

Nemeth added, "But man, it would, it’d be game-changing for, [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking ass, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership." Cena is currently on his retirement tour with WWE, while Nemeth is preparing to defend the TNA World Championship at Genesis this Sunday against Joe Hendry.