Chelsea Green Recalls Stunning Ladder Fall at WWE Money In the Bank 2024

Chelsea Green took a big bump off a ladder at WWE Money In the Bank 2024, reflecting on the experience in a recent interview.

Pushed off the top of the ladder through tables by Tiffany Stratton, Green shared her thoughts with The Big Pop, stating, “That’s why, I mean, oh my gosh, Money in the Bank was incredible. It was a moment that I’ll never forget. Until the end of time, I’ll be telling my grandkids and hopefully my great grandkids about the moment that Tiffy Time pushed me off the ladder.” While she didn't claim the Ms. Money in the Bank title, Green made history as the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion last month at Saturday Night’s Main Event.