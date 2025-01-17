Potential WWE Signing Proposes TNA Match for WrestleMania Debut

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A potential WWE signing has proposed a TNA Wrestling stipulation match for an upcoming WrestleMania. After multiple crossovers between WWE and TNA in 2024, a groundbreaking multi-year partnership was confirmed on January 16.

This partnership sparked extensive reactions from stars in both promotions, paving the way for thrilling opportunities in 2025. Notably, former Knockout’s Champion Jordynne Grace, who played a key role in this collaboration since the 2024 Royal Rumble, shared her thoughts.

As Grace’s TNA contract nears its end this month, she predicted the inclusion of the Ultimate X match at WrestleMania. She boldly stated on Twitter, “Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen. Bookmark this.”

Grace’s current contract is set to expire after this weekend’s Genesis pay-per-view, where she will face the returning Tessa Blanchard. We’ll provide updates on Grace’s potential transition to WWE as they arise.